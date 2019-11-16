Aruvikkara plant offers hope

The 75 mld (million litres a day) water treatment plant coming up at Aruvikkara will offer a long-term solution to the water shortage issues in the State capital, according to Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty.

Work is progressing in Aruvikkara on the plant, he said in a written reply in the Assembly on Thursday.

According to officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), the plant, which will complement the 86-mld and 72-mld facilities in Aruvikkara, is expected to be commissioned by March next year.

At police quarters

Steps have also been taken to address the water shortage at the Vikas Bhavan police quarters which was reportedly triggered by certain adjustments made by the KWA on valves in the pipeline network, the Minister told the House.

At present, 132 kilolitres of water are being pumped into the tank at the police quarters, thus ensuring that each unit, on an average, gets 600 litres a day. The KWA had raised seven valve chambers on the pipeline network along the Vellayambalam-Kowdiar stretch to address the acute shortage faced by residential areas in the region.

The valve chambers were inadvertently built over and sealed during road construction nearly 10 years ago. But the restoration of the valves affected water supply to the Vikas Bhavan police quarters.

At the time, KWA officials had maintained that the benefit of the valve restoration will be evident only if the water levels in the KWA tank at Peroorkada is raised.