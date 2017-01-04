Big plans for medical college

Efforts are on to transform Thiruvananthapuram Medical College hospital into a world-class hospital in the next two or three years, by introducing various innovations, including a total transformation of the out-patient clinics to make it more patient-friendly, Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of MEDEX, the medical exhibition being organised at the MCH, she said modernisation of the casualty wing was being taken up.

She also appealed to all to cooperate with the government’s Aardram Mission, which envisages a total transformation of the health sector in the next five years.

Earlier, MEDEX, the medical exhibition that showcases the story of modern medicine and its remarkable achievements through the ages, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Minister for Tourism and Cooperation Kadakampally Surendran, Mayor V.K. Prashanth, Principal of Medical College Thomas Mathew, Pro Vice Chancellor of Kerala University of Health Sciences A. Nalinakshan, and senior faculty members were present on the occasion.

The medical exhibition will be open for the public from 9.30 a.m. till 7.30 p.m.

Tickets for the exhibition are being sold at ₹100 per person.