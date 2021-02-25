Arrangements being made for counting

Special arrangements are being made in the district for the counting of votes in the upcoming Assembly elections, given the need to strictly enforce COVID-19 protocols.
The number of tables in each counting hall will be limited to seven. Such an arrangement would require three to four halls for each Assembly segment in the district.
COVID-19 protocols will be observed strictly in every phase of the counting, District Collector Navjot Khosa said on Wednesday after reviewing the arrangements being made at the Mar Ivanios Vidya Nagar at Nalanchira.
Two segments
The counting centres for two Assembly segments each are being established at the Sarvodaya Vidyalaya and the Mar Ivanios College. The St. John’s School, Mar Theophilus Training College and the Mar Baselios Engineering College will have centres for one Assembly segment each.
Arrangements are in progress for establishing counting centres for the remaining seven constituencies, the Collector said.
Disinfection
The counting centres will be disinfected before and after the exercise.
Counting officials should wear disposable face shields, N95 masks and gloves.
Other people present at the centres will be required to wear triple-layered masks and gloves, the Collector said. Sanitiser and liquid soap dispensers will be provided at the centres.
