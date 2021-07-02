Around 2,300 litres of spurious liquor seized

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

02 July 2021 01:06 IST

Excise arrests two persons

Excise officials recorded the seizure of nearly 2,300 litres of spurious liquor from a house at Neyyattinkara on Thursday.

Two persons were arrested in connection with the seizure.

A team led by Neyyattinkara excise inspector Sachin arrested Prasanth, 29, of Charottukonam, and Sooraj, 28, of Oorambu, near Parassala. They were initially caught with alleged possession of two cases of liquor containing 36 bottles during a vehicle check at the Toll junction in Amaravila.

Later, based on the information provided by them, the excise team raided Prasanth’s house to find a hidden stash of 250 cases that comprised 4,500 bottles which contained 2,268 litres of liquor. The confiscated liquor is estimated to be worth ₹25 lakh in the market, officials said.

The officials suspected the duo might have smuggled the liquor from Tamil Nadu to be sold as retail in parts of Thiruvananthapuram district.