Thiruvananthapuram

Army unit unfurls Tricolour at Kanyakumari

The national flag unfurled at the Vivekananda Rock, Kanyakumari on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Special Correspondent Thiruvananthapuram August 11, 2022 18:23 IST
Amphibious warriors from the Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram, unfurled a 75-ft national flag at the Vivekananda Rock, Kanyakumari, on Thursday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

A military band performance and a Kalarippayattu demonstration were also conducted as part of the programme. Former MP A. Vijayakumar was present.

The Station Commander of the Pangode Military Station also flagged off a Tiranga Yatra at Kanyakumari. As many as 75 Army personnel holding national flags will walk 75 km to Thiruvananthapuram. En route, the Tiranga Yatra team will unfurl the national flag at the Colachal War Memorial.

On August 14, the Tiranga Yatra will be ‘flagged in’ by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Colachal Stadium, Pangode Military Station, here. The Governor will also honour gallantry awardees, Veer Naris and Veer Mathaas during the event.

