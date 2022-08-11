Army unit unfurls Tricolour at Kanyakumari
As part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Amphibious warriors from the Pangode Military Station, Thiruvananthapuram, unfurled a 75-ft national flag at the Vivekananda Rock, Kanyakumari, on Thursday as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
A military band performance and a Kalarippayattu demonstration were also conducted as part of the programme. Former MP A. Vijayakumar was present.
The Station Commander of the Pangode Military Station also flagged off a Tiranga Yatra at Kanyakumari. As many as 75 Army personnel holding national flags will walk 75 km to Thiruvananthapuram. En route, the Tiranga Yatra team will unfurl the national flag at the Colachal War Memorial.
On August 14, the Tiranga Yatra will be ‘flagged in’ by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan at the Colachal Stadium, Pangode Military Station, here. The Governor will also honour gallantry awardees, Veer Naris and Veer Mathaas during the event.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.