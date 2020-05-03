Armed forces thank frontline COVID warriors

The Armed forces, with their flypast, musical tribute — by the Army band — and lit-up ships in the State capital, expressed gratitude to and stood in solidarity with all front line warriors who have been waging a war against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The soldiers of the Pangode military station honoured officials of the Kerala Police at a ceremony held at the police headquarters. Wreaths were also laid at the police memorial, to the accompaniment of a military band.

Station commander Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, who emphasised the role played by the police in enforcing the lockdown and sensitising the public, felicitated the State Police chief Loknath Behera and presented him with a cake and a souvenir on behalf of the Indian Army. Personal Protective Equipment, including gloves and masks, and greeting cards drawn by children were also handed over on the occasion.

Flowers showered

As if on cue, the Southern Air Command showered flower petals over the Government Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital here from the Sarang helicopter to honour doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other healthcare workers engaged in treating COVID-19 patients and containing its spread with selfless dedication.

Large number of health workers gathered outside the hospitals, clapping and waving at the helicopter as it flew past them.

In the evening, two C-130J Hercules aircraft flew past the Secretariat in formation during the last leg of the aerial salute accorded to COVID warriors by the Indian Air Force that commenced from Dal Lake in Srinagar earlier on the day and flew over Rajpath in New Delhi and monuments in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Bhopal, Mumbai Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kanyakumari.

In a show of gratitude by the Indian Coast Guard, its ships were decked-up and stationed at the Shangumughom beach since Saturday evening. Display of the illuminated ships for two days on the trot brought much cheer to the coastal belt.