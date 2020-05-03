Armed forces thank COVID-19 warriors in Thiruvananthapuram

The Armed forces, with their fly-past, musical tribute — by the Army band — and lit-up ships, expressed gratitude to and stood in solidarity with all frontline warriors who have been waging a war against the COVID-19 pandemic in the State capital on May 3.

The soldiers of the Pangode military station honoured officials of the Kerala Police at a ceremony held at the police headquarters. Wreaths were also laid at the police memorial, to the accompaniment of a military band.

Station commander Brigadier Kartik Seshadri, who emphasized the role played by the police in enforcing the lockdown and sensitising the public, felicitated the State Police chief Loknath Behera and presented him with a cake and a souvenir on behalf of the Indian Army. Personal Protective Equipment, including gloves and masks, and greeting cards drawn by children were also handed over on the occasion.

Showered with flower petals

As if on cue, the Southern Air Command showered flower petals over the Government Medical College Hospital and the General Hospital here from the Sarang helicopter to honour doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and other healthcare workers engaged in treating COVID-19 patients and containing its spread with selfless dedication.

Large number of health workers gathered outside the hospitals, clapping and waving at the helicopter as it flew past them.

In a show of gratutude by the Indian Coast Guard, its ships were decked-up and stationed at the Shangumughom beach late on May 2. A similar display of the illuminated ships has been arranged for the evening of May 3.