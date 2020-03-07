Areas for all-night commercial activity to be finalised today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 March 2020

Suggestions received by Mayor over two weeks to be presented at council

The city Corporation council will on Saturday zero in on the areas within the city where commercial establishments, including restaurants, will be accorded permission to function round the clock.

As soon as the State Cabinet announced the decision last month, Corporation Mayor K. Sreekumar had shared a post on his Facebook page, calling for suggestions from the public on the areas that should be designated as open for commercial activity round the clock.

The suggestions the Mayor received over the past two weeks will be presented at the council, where a decision will be taken. Several people have suggested areas like the cultural corridor of Manaveeyam Veethi; the areas around the Technopark at Kazhakuttam; Kowdiar-Vellayambalam Road; Palayam-East Fort area; and Shanghumughom and Kovalam beaches. Another suggestion was to turn the area around the Chakka junction into a night-active zone, as it is the first place that the visitors from outside see on getting out of the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

Faulty street lights

One person even came up with a cheeky suggestion for a few places, saying that he would prefer these areas of night activity away from his house, as he wants to sleep peacefully.

Quite a few have expressed their concerns regarding the implementation while putting up their suggestions. A group of women posted that they have been finding it difficult to walk early morning in the Putharikkandam maidan owing to faulty street lighting. Ensuring proper street lighting in the areas chosen for the round-the-clock commercial activity is important, they said. Some others expressed concern regarding stray dog attacks at night, which, they said could dissuade them from coming out late at night.