Applications invited for C-DIT courses in Thiruvananthapuram

Certification of Centre for Development of Imaging Technology(C-DIT), Kowdiar centre, has invited applications for various visual media courses.
A pressnote issued here today said Diploma in Digital Media Production and Web Design and Development and certificate courses in videography, non-linear editing, and digital still photography are the courses offered.
Qualification required is Plus Two and the last date for accepting applications is March 20, the pressnote said.
For details, visit C-DIT communication course division near Tennis Club or contact 0471-2721917, 8547720167, the pressnote added..
