Thiruvananthapuram

Applications invited for C-DIT courses in Thiruvananthapuram

Certification of Centre for Development of Imaging Technology(C-DIT), Kowdiar centre, has invited applications for various visual media courses.

A pressnote issued here today said Diploma in Digital Media Production and Web Design and Development and certificate courses in videography, non-linear editing, and digital still photography are the courses offered.

Qualification required is Plus Two and the last date for accepting applications is March 20, the pressnote said.

For details, visit C-DIT communication course division near Tennis Club or contact 0471-2721917, 8547720167, the pressnote added..

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 16, 2020 7:44:32 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/applications-invited-for-c-dit-courses-in-thiruvananthapuram/article31079436.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY