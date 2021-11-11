Anupama moves panel, SPC

She wants child to be housed under Govt. care

Anupama S. Chandran, a young mother who has alleged that her child was given up for adoption by her parents without her consent, has written to the District Child Welfare Committee and the State Police Chief seeking urgent measures to get the child back from the adoptive parents and house him safely under the State Government till the family court pronounces a judgment in the case.

In her letters on Wednesday, Anupama said that on her petition the court had directed the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC) to re-examine the adoption procedures. However, her child was still with the adoptive parents and she feared that they would try and take the child out of the country or harm him.

The family court had earlier put on hold the adoption procedures considering the plea of the mother.

Anupama had come out against Kerala State Council for Child Welfare general secretary Shiju Khan and CWC chairperson N. Sunanda demanding that they be removed from their positions. A departmental probe when the people against whom she had complained remained in positions of power would provide them opportunities to destroy evidence, she had said.

‘No deliberate misstep’

CWC chairperson N. Sunanda, however, underlined there had been no deliberate misstep on the part of the CWC. “There has been no lapse at any point. We have been mandated by the court to provide Anupama justice, and we will provide her all the help we can. We will summon everyone concerned, conduct hearings, and ask for relevant files. All directions given by the court will be followed.”

Ms. Sunanda said that when Anupama first approached her on April 22, she said she did not know where the child was. Asked if a police complaint had been filed, Anupama had replied that she had lodged a complaint with the Peroorkada police and a complaint to the State Police Chief. Since a police complaint had already been filed, Anupama was asked to come for a direct hearing on May 4. She was also asked to try and get her father to reveal the child’s whereabouts. However, Anupama did not come to the CWC hearing. “An online hearing is not enough to ascertain all facts. There are a lot of procedures that need to be followed. Without people turning up, how will all that be completed.”

The CWC chairperson denied any knowledge of Anupama being dissuaded from filing a direct complaint since she did not know where the child was. “We could have extended more help if she had come directly. Even if she was told by some staff member not to come, she still should have come and met us.”

DNA test

Anupama, she says, came to CWC only on August 11 after coming to know from the police that the child had been abandoned in the Ammathottil cradle of the Kerala State Council for Child Welfare. She had applied for a DNA test, but as the allotted date of September 15 was not convenient for her, she was given a fresh date of September 29.