Anu Kumari took charge as the District Development Commissioner at a function held at the Collectorate conference hall here on Friday. District Collector Geromic George and other officials welcomed Ms. Kumari. An officer of the 2018 Civil Services batch, the Haryana native has been serving as the Sub Collector of Thalassery.
Anu Kumari takes charge as District Development Commissioner in Thiruvananthapuram
