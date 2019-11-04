Another DYFI-BJP clash in Thiruvananthapuram

Political violence threatened to disrupt peace in the State capital yet again when DYFI and BJP workers clashed against each other in Manikanteswaram, near Peroorkada, on Sunday, resulting in nearly 20 persons, including six policemen, injured.

The confrontation took place against the backdrop of the observance of the DYFI foundation day when the CPI (M)-feeder organisation hoisted a flag at Manikanteswaram as part of the occasion. Triggering tension in the area, the DYFI flag pole and their flag were found to be destroyed, prompting the DYFI workers to blame the RSS and the BJP workers for the incident.

As a group of DYFI activists, including district president V. Vineeth and State committee member Prathin Saj Krishna, gathered in the area to protest against the incident, they were allegedly attacked by BJP-RSS activists using sticks and iron rods.

10 DYFI activists

During the bid to restore calm, several police personnel were also injured.

As many as 10 DYFI activists, including Mr. Vineeth and Mr. Krishna, sought treatment at the Government Medical College Hospital and the Peroorkada district hospital.

Three BJP activists were also hospitalised at a private hospital at Attukal. Six police officers, including Vattiyurkavu sub inspector Sanoj, were injured in the incident.

A large police posse has been deployed in the area to prevent an escalation of the incident.

In custody

The police have taken a few BJP workers into custody, triggering heated argument between police officers and BJP activists in the area.

The launch of the DYFI unit in the Manikanteswaram junction a few months ago had apparently riled the BJP-RSS combine in their stronghold. The clash is suspected to be linked to the long-running feud among the rival groups, the police say. Condemning the incident, CPI (M) district secretary Anavoor Nagappan accused the BJP of attempting to scuttle peace in the region.

He also alleged that the perpetrators targeted the house of one of the DYFI workers. In a statement, BJP district president S. Suresh says the CPI(M) has unleashed violence in the area, which formed part of the Vattiyurkavu Assembly constituency, following the LDF’s victory in the by-election. He also accused the police of siding with the CPI(M) in targeting the BJP and the RSS workers.