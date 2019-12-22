Another answer to the ecological perils of plastic

For decades, the image of a brightly coloured plastic straw in a fresh coconut or tropical cocktail served as the poster picture of a ‘really cool life’.

The world, however, has moved on and those little plastic tubes now signal a catastrophic damage to the ecology.

Amidst the rush to find an organic and durable alternative to this single-use plastic material, Shijo Joy, a second-year MSc student with the School of Environmental Sciences, Mahatma Gandhi University in Kottayam, has now come up with a zero-waste solution to the issue.

Named the bio straw, the product was developed from the stem of a common invasive grass species, locally called ‘Potha’.

The youngster began looking into the organic solution after being taken aback by the pictures of wild and aquatic animals ingesting plastic.

He zeroed in on the grass stem after a six-month-long search, which began with the bamboo stalks and expanded to other alternatives under the guidance of his teachers at the varsity.

“The grass, which belongs to the Pennisetum species, has a hollow stem and can be used after cleaning with distilled water and subjecting to a specific treatment process to prevent microbial growth,” explained Mr. Joy.

To improve the durability component, he suggests the treated tubes to dry under the sun for certain hours.

“If treated and stocked properly, these straws will have a shelf-life of up to 10 weeks, which could be sold at a price almost equal to or even less than the plastic straws,” he added.

Mr. Joy now seeks to take up the bio straw’s production on a commercial scale with the varsity’s help. As part of it, he has also moved an application for patent protection. Commenting on the initiative, Dr. C.T. Aravindakumar, Pro-Vice Chancellor, MGU, said the varsity would soon take up a research on expanding the shelf life of the bio straw at least up to an year.

Grass-roots initiative

“It is a significant grass-roots initiative with immense growth potential, as these bio straws are kept free of any chemicals or preservatives. The varsity has decided to promote the commercial production of these bio straws through the Business Incubation Centre under it besides exploring the possibilities of its marketing as well,” he said.