Anganwadi workers to the aid of the elderly

Anganwadi workers have reached out to 37 lakh elderly in the State till date during the lockdown.
The details of the elderly have been collected and passed on to the Health, Local Self-Government, and Social Justice Departments, besides the District Collectors. Any requirements by the elderly for medicines, community kitchen services or those of counsellors are being met through the departments concerned.
Anganwadi workers are also keeping a close watch over the elderly who are living alone, besides those under surveillance as per the Health Department’s information, to ensure their welfare.
Food for children
They are also dropping off take-away food for preschool children, adolescent girls, pregnant and breastfeeding women at their homes. Social Justice Department officials have also collected details of 797 old-age homes functioning in the State.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.