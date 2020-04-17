Anganwadi workers to the aid of the elderly

Anganwadi workers have reached out to 37 lakh elderly in the State till date during the lockdown.

The details of the elderly have been collected and passed on to the Health, Local Self-Government, and Social Justice Departments, besides the District Collectors. Any requirements by the elderly for medicines, community kitchen services or those of counsellors are being met through the departments concerned.

Anganwadi workers are also keeping a close watch over the elderly who are living alone, besides those under surveillance as per the Health Department’s information, to ensure their welfare.

Food for children

They are also dropping off take-away food for preschool children, adolescent girls, pregnant and breastfeeding women at their homes. Social Justice Department officials have also collected details of 797 old-age homes functioning in the State.