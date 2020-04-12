Ambulance ferrying people to T.N. seized

The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown has imposed strict curbs on inter-State travel.

But now it has emerged that ambulances are being misused to sneak passengers through border blockades.

The Kerala Police have heightened vigil along the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border after an ambulance with three passengers was stopped at the Amaravila check-post on Saturday night.

The Parassala police have registered a case against the driver, Vijeesh, 31, who belongs to Parasuvaickal in Thiruvananthapuram district.

The vehicle is also registered under his name, according to the police. The passengers were later released on bail. The ambulance sported the sticker of the VSDP — short for the Vaikunda Swami Dharma Pracharana Sabha. But the organisation has denied ownership, the police said.

Fake sticker

According to VSDP leaders, the sticker on the Maruti Omni may have been intended to mislead the police.

“We do have one ambulance. But that vehicle is currently in Idukki for the use of plantation workers there. We have requested the police to remove the sticker before they release the seized vehicle,” VSDP chairman Vishnupuram Chandrasekharan said. According to the police, this may not be a one-off incident. “The driver claims he was merely giving a lift to the men. But we had received information two days ago that people were being illegally ferried across the border in ambulance for money,” Neyyattinkara Dy.SP Anil Kumar said.

Following the arrest on Saturday night, the police have tightened patrols on the border roads, including the lesser-known routes linking Kerala and Tamil Nadu. “Barricades have been placed across major roads. We have also set up aid-posts. The roads have been closed at Oorambu, Kakkavila, and Pozhiyoor-Temple Road,” Mr. Anil Kumar said.