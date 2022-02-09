Ambalamukku murder | Sketch of suspect out

The sketch of the suspect released by the police in connection with the Ambalamukku murder case.

Thiruvananthapuram

09 February 2022 12:35 IST

Police gather crucial lead from autorickshaw driver

The investigation into the murder of Nedumangad native Vineetha at a private nursery at Ambalamukku has taken a new turn with the police on Tuesday releasing the sketch of a suspect in connection with the incident.

The City police, which have been examining several CCTV footage over the last few days, have apparently narrowed down their search to a man who was seen walking towards the nursery around 11 a.m. on Sunday and returning about 20 minutes later. Three people were found to have passed by the area during the period.

The unidentified person, who is believed to be in his thirties, had covered his head using a scarf and wore a mask. The investigation team gathered crucial information from an autorickshaw driver who claims to have dropped the man at the Government Medical College Hospital. The person allegedly hailed the vehicle while walking along the Ambalamukku–Kuravankonam route around 11.30 a.m. and asked the driver to take him to the hospital.

He, however, got down at a point before the hospital. While accepting the fare, the driver purportedly noticed the unidentified person to have been bleeding from a wound on his hand.

The Peroorkada police firmly believe that the particular person could be key to cracking the case.

A wide net has been cast across the district to nab him, sources said.

Officials added that an examination of Vineetha’s call detail records, however, did not yield any success.