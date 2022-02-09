Ambalamukku murder: police release CCTV footage

Suspect in the Ambalamukku murder case is seen hitching a ride on a scooter at Alappuram near Muttada around noon on Sunday and heading towards Kesavadasapuram.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

09 February 2022 23:35 IST

Suspect seen hitching a ride on a scooter at Alappuram, near Muttada

The suspect was seen hitching a ride on a scooter at Alappuram, near Muttada, around noon on Sunday and heading towards Kesavadasapuram. The police have requested the public who have any information on the person or the person who gave him the ride to contact the following numbers — ASP Cantonment - 94979 90007, SHO Peroorkada - 94979 87005, Peroorkada police station - 0471-2433243, police control room - 112.

The City police, which have been examining several CCTV footage over the past few days, have apparently narrowed down their search to a man who was seen walking towards the nursery around 11 a.m. on Sunday and returning about 20 minutes later. A sketch of the suspect was also released.

Vineetha had been found murdered at Tabs Green Tech Agri Clinic at Ambala Nagar around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

The post-mortem examination found five stab wounds on her neck that are suspected to have been made using a short sharp object. Both the post-mortem examination as well as the forensic evidence gathered from the scene of crime suggested the possibility of a struggle.