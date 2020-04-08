Allegations on free food baseless: govt.

The State government on Tuesday informed a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court that the allegations that the free food being supplied from community kitchens in Kollam is not reaching the needy and only those with access to phones are getting the food are baseless.

The State government made the submission when a writ petition filed by Faizal and another Youth Congress leader seeking permission to conduct community kitchens in the district came up for hearing.

Complaint

The court, however, said the District Collector should address the complaint. The court adjourned the hearing to April 21 to monitor the arrangement being made for the community kitchens.