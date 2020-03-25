All steps to meet any exigency: Minister

The district administration has made all necessary arrangements to deal with any exigency arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran has said.

Briefing media persons after reviewing the measures adopted to meet requirements during the lockdown, Mr. Surendran said that District Collector K. Gopalakrishnan had been maintaining contact with his counterpart in Kanyakumari to ensure smooth coordination.

He added that 34 squads had been deployed to the 13 border points of the district for inspections.

As many as 447 persons were quarantined in the district on Tuesday. Of these, 42 symptomatic persons were admitted to various hospitals.

A total of 5,919 people were under home isolation in the district. Several people had also been placed under observation in the University Men’s hostel, IMG hostel and the SAMETI hostel at Veli. The health authorities sent 65 samples for tests on the day. While a total of 875 samples have been collected thus far, the results of 738 samples have been received. Sixty-two results have returned negative on Tuesday.

While 112 passengers were screened at the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, 40 were subjected to screening in the domestic terminal.