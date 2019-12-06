All set for Sunday’s T20 match

More than 1,000 policemen will be deployed during the India-West Indies T20 which will be played at the Karyavattom Sports Hub on Sunday.

City Police Commissioner M.R. Ajithkumar will be in charge of the security and traffic arrangements at the stadium and in the city. He will be assisted by six Superintendents of Police (SP), 16 Dy.SPs, and 25 circle inspectors. Around 850 policemen will be deployed at the stadium and 150 plainclothesmen will provide round-the-clock security when the match is in progress.

Parking has been arranged on the SAI LNCPE campus, Kerala University B.Ed. College, and on the road in front of the University of Kerala. The parking for two-wheelers has been arranged at the ground adjacent to the main stadium.

Public transport

DCP in-charge Gopakumar requested the public to use the public transport system to avoid traffic snarls on the match day.

The gates will open at 4 p.m. and ticket holders will have to under go a three-layered security check.

Green protocol will be maintained inside the stadium and spectators are requested not to bring plastic bottles, umbrellas, flagpoles, match boxes, cigarettes, or intoxicants inside the stadium.

Meanwhile, 92% of tickets for the match have been sold out and organisers are expecting a sellout crowd for the match.

Food courts

Food for 25,000 spectators expected for the match will be arranged by Kudumbashree.

The Kudumbashree’s food court will totally observe the green protocol. An extensive menu comprising tapioca and fish curry; tapioca and ‘chammanthi’; chicken biryani; chapatti and chicken curry; chapatti and vegetable curry; burger; sandwich; chapatti roll; ‘kozhukatta’; ‘ilayada’; ‘aval puzhungiya’; tea; coffee; and fruit salad will tempt spectators’ palate.

Nine Kudumbashree neighbourhood units will supply the food and beverages at affordable rates. The Kudumbashree district mission has specified the dishes to be supplied by each unit. The food will be cooked at the unit members’ houses and brought to the stadium.

Each unit will have two counters. Each counter will have six persons for handling billing, food orders, and manage the counter.

A Kudumbashree counter in front of the entry gate will start supplying food and beverages from 2 p.m.

The supply of food and beverages has been entrusted to the Kudumbashree following talks with the Kerala Cricket Association.