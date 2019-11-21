All set for Murajapam ritual

The famed Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple is all decked up for the 56-day ‘Murajapam’ ritual that will begin on Thursday and culminate with the ‘Laksha Deepam’ on January 15, 2020, coinciding with the Makara Sankranti.

The ritual is being held every six years since the time of Anizham Tirunal Marthanda Varma, the former ruler of erstwhile Travancore from 1750. Over 200 Vedic scholars, including eminent priests from Kancheepuram and Pejavar mutts and representatives from Brahmin associations and Yoga Kshema Sabhas will participate in the 45th edition of ‘Murajapam’.

The ceremonial chanting of the Rig Veda, Yajur Veda, and Sama Veda or ‘japam’ will be held in seven sessions that will last eight days each. The ritual will begin at 6.30 a.m. and will continue till 8.30 p.m. every day. ‘Alankara puja’, ‘muzhukappu’, ‘niradeepam’, and the special Ganapathi Homom will be held before the japam.

Sree Padmanabham, a 55-day art festival curated by Soorya Krishnamoorthy, will be held at the East Nada at 7.15 p.m.