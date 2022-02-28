All PDS services to go online: Minister

Roll-out planned during first anniversary of this LDF govt. in May

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil inaugurates the taluk supply office that has been shifted to the Mini Civil Station at Kadakampally. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

Food and Civil Supplies Minister G.R. Anil has said all services in the public distribution system (PDS) will be shifted to the online platform. The government hoped to roll out the online services during the first anniversary of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government in May.

Mr. Anil was speaking while formally inaugurating the Thiruvananthapuram taluk supply office that was shifted to the Kadakampally Mini Civil Station from near the District Court complex at Vanchiyoor on Tuesday.

The Minister said the Food and Civil Supplies department has also targeted establishing its own buildings to house each of its offices in the State. An e-office system will also be launched in every supply office to enable ration cardholders to seek resolutions for complaints submitted online.

The taluk supply office has been catering to the needs of nearly 2 lakh ration cardholders who received essential commodities from 334 ration outlets. The department stood to save ₹29,000 by way of rent by shifting to the new premises.

Presiding over the function, Kadakampally Surendran, MLA, said many government offices, including the Kadakampally village office, district employment office, district employment training office and Anayara family welfare sub-centre, will soon commence functioning in the Mini Civil Station.

Director of Civil Supplies D. Sajith Babu, Thiruvananthapuram Corporation ward councillor P.K. Gopakumar, district supply officer C.S. Unnikrishnakumar and other officials also participated in the function.