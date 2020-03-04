All-party meet on March 16 to discuss Census

The government would call an all-party meeting on March 16 to discuss Census 2021.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in the Assembly on Tuesday that Kerala would fully cooperate with the Census exercise. But, it would not cooperate with the work related to the drawing up and revision of the National Population Register (NPR).

Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala had earlier sought clarity from the government on the proposed NPR.

No CAA

Mr. Vijayan also reiterated that the government would not implement the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). He was rounding up the discussions and voting on Demands for Grants in the 2020-21 Budget.

The Opposition and the ruling front felt people were genuinely apprehensive that the NPR, a biometric roster of citizens, was a precursor to the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The highly controversial NRC was purportedly an extension of the NPR.

The NRC envisaged a taluk registrar of citizen registration to oversee the preparation of the list of “Indian citizens” at the sub-district level to exclude people of “doubtful citizenship” from the safety and welfare net of the State.

Both the Opposition and the ruling front agreed that any move to implement the NPR against the backdrop of the NRC and the CAA would trigger a sense of insecurity among citizens.

The State had informed the Registrar General and Census Commissioner, Union Ministry of Home Affairs, that it could not collaborate with the preparation of the NPR.