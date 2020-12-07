All eyes are on city Corporation poll outcome

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 December 2020 18:58 IST

Unexpected results of 2015 poll lead to more focussed campaign by three main fronts

It is not often that an election to a city Corporation commands such attention and triggers discussions even outside its limited geography, as the run-up to the election to the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation has witnessed this year.

The unexpected results in the previous elections has much to do with this. This reflected in the campaigns of the three main fronts, which was more focussed, rigorous, and louder than it was in 2015.

Even on the penultimate day, candidates and workers were not leaving anything to chance, with some of them carrying out the sixth round of house visits in their wards, as part of the silent campaigning. These were mostly quick stops to request the voters to head to the polling booths early in the morning and to remind them of the candidates’ respective positions on the list.

Prestige battle for LDF

For the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), which had to be content with just 43 seats in the 100-member council in 2015, this is a prestige battle to regain a comfortable majority. With this aim, they were the first off the block in announcing the candidates, of which a high percentage are women, and in campaigning.

But the Bharatiya Janata Party, which made an unexpected jump from six seats to 35 in the previous elections, is hoping that their strong show last time could make more voters choose them. This is something their leaders had repeatedly claimed in their campaign rallies. Yet, at the same time, leaders of the LDF and the United Democratic Front (UDF) have maintained that the BJP will lose some of the seats they won unexpectedly last time.

The UDF, which slipped from the main Opposition to a third-place finish with 21 seats in 2015, has much to regain. Although they were slow to announce their candidates and in beginning the campaigning, they did pick up pace in the last three weeks, putting up spirited campaigns in many wards, especially the ones they lost to the BJP last time. Though rebel trouble for the UDF is much lesser compared to last time, it still has a problem on its hands in some wards. The LDF too has a rebel in one ward.

While the LDF focussed much of its campaign on the developmental achievements of the Corporation and the State government over the past 4-5 years, the UDF and the BJP focussed on the recent controversies over gold smuggling and the ongoing investigations by Central agencies.

Making an already tight triangular contest further intriguing is the entry of smaller players such as Thiruvavananthapuram Vikasana Munnettam (TVM), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), and a host of Independents, the votes polled by whom could become the deciding factors in close contests.