All efforts to avoid community transmission in capital

On specific days alone: The vegetable market at Chala in Thiruvananthapuram remains closed on Thursday as per a special protocol proposed by the city Corporation to prevent community spread of SARS-CoV-2. S. Mahinsha

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

25 June 2020 23:16 IST

A Kuwait returnee and a man from Odisha test positive for SARS-CoV-2 in district on Thursday

The State capital came under a tight security blanket on Thursday with certain areas witnessing scenes resembling those during the lockdown.

With Thiruvananthapuram figuring among the six districts that remained on high alert in the State, considering the possibility of a community transmission of SARS-CoV-2, the police imposed stringent regulations on public movement. To augment enforcement measures, 75 police personnel have been assigned to various police sub-divisions from special units.

According to District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay, a bulk of the additional manpower is deployed to the containment zones. While two Circle Inspectors (CI) have been deployed to the Shanghumughom sub-division that included Karikkakom and Kadakampally wards, two others have been deployed to the Fort sub-division, under which comes the other containment zones in the city such as Kalady, Manacaud, Attukal and Iranimuttom. Deployments have been made to Shanghumughom sub-division (25 personnel), Cantonment (20), Kazhakuttam Cyber City (10), Fort (10) and Traffic (10). Mr. Upadhyay said that efforts were being made to restrict movement from and within the containment zones to minimise contact among the public. Only essential services would be allowed in these areas. Besides, access would be permitted only through a designated point in each zone. Drones had been deployed in such areas to intensify surveillance. The police had also resumed vehicle checks at various places in the city to streamline public movement and prevent unnecessary travel.

Protocol in place

The protocol proposed by the city Corporation for commercial outlets to reduce crowding came into effect on the day. The arrangement had been put on hold for two days as traders raised concerns regarding the remaining stock of perishable goods.

No vegetable or fruit shop operated at Chala, Palayam and other major markets in the city on the day. These outlets have been permitted to function on Mondays, Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Besides, only half of the vendors who were engaged in fish sales conducted business.

Mayor K. Sreekumar, who inspected the markets, said the restrictions would continue for 10 days, after a review would be held.

Two persons were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the district on Thursday. They included a 45-year- old man from Valiyavila, who arrived from Kuwait at the Kannur International Airport on June 16. The other patient is a 40-year-old Odisha-native who came to Thiruvananthapuram on June 22. Diagnosed with mental illness, he wrongly boarded a train to Thiruvananthapuram.

Case against two

Meanwhile, the City police booked two persons who left the General Hospital while undergoing treatment for fever. A teenager, aged 18, from Nanthencode and a 60-year-old Nedumangad native, left the hospital premises shortly after the hospital authorities directed them to undergo COVID-19 tests. Both have been booked under the provisions of the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance 2020 and the Kerala Public Health Act.

The City police also registered cases against 110 persons and fined 374 for failing to wear masks, while the Thiruvananthapuram Rural police registered 317 cases and arrested 310 people.

Petty cases were also registered against 290 people for failing to wear masks.