Thiruvananthapuram

Akhil C. Banerjee is IAV Director

The government has decided to appoint Akhil C. Banerjee as Director, Institute of Advanced Virology (IAV). The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting on Wednesday. Dr. Banerjee is currently Emeritus Scientist at the National Institute of Immunology, New Delhi. Set up under the Kerala Biotechnology Commission and located at the Bio 360 Life Science Park at Thonnakkal, IAV is equipped with virology laboratories and diagnostic facilities for high end research.

