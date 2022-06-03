Airport to give away ‘green’ luggage tags

Tags with seeds planned for World Environment Day

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will introduce luggage tags containing seeds of vegetables, herbs, and flowers to passengers as part of the World Environment Day celebrations on Sunday.

The tags can be soaked in water and buried in soil after the travel. Each tag will have seeds for vegetables like tomato, brinjal and chilli, flowers like marigold, and herbs like basil. The airport is organising various other events to mark the World Environment Day celebrations.

Beach clean-up

These include cleaning up the Shanghumughom beach, setting up a herbal garden near the domestic terminal, environmental quiz for passengers, and a cultural performance by differently abled child artistes.

The airport is also planning to replace 10 fossil fuel vehicles with electric vehicles this year to reduce carbon emissions. It will also install two EV fast charging stations in both terminals. Efforts are on to replace the air conditioners with less greenhouse gas emitting units, according to a press note issued by the management.