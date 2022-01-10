AIFUCTO calls for withdrawing NEP

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

10 January 2022 08:58 IST

Resolution passed during the 31st statutory conference of the AIFUCTO at Tirupathi

The All India Federation of University and College Teachers Organisations (AIFUCTO) has demanded the Central government to revoke the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which, they feared, could lead to disastrous tendencies in the education sector.

A resolution to this effect was passed during the three-day 31st statutory conference of the federation that concluded at Tirupathi, Andhra Pradesh, on Sunday.

According to a press note issued by the federation, the conference also urged the Central government to rein in alleged attempts being made to privatise and communalise the education sector through various statutory bodies including the University Grants Commission, All India Council for Technical Education, National Council for Teacher Education, and the AYUSH.

Keshab Bhattacharya, Arun Kumar, and D. Kumar were elected the national president, secretary, and treasurer respectively of the federation.

New oflfice-bearers

The statutory conference also elected Association of Kerala Government College Teachers (AKGCT) president N. Manoj and All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association (AKPCTA) president Jogy Alex as national secretary and south zone secretary respectively of AIFUCTO.