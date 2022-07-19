Thiruvananthapuram

AIDS patients to be given BPL ration cards says Collector Khosa

Navjot Khosa. File. | Photo Credit: PRASANTH VEMBAYAM
The Hindu Bureau Thiruvananthapuram July 19, 2022 06:10 IST
Updated: July 19, 2022 10:24 IST

The district administration will expedite steps to distribute BPL ration cards to AIDS patients and ensure access to nutritious food, Collector Navjot Khosa said here on Monday while chairing a meeting to review the rehabilitation and treatment of AIDS patients.

Housing scheme

She directed the district panchayat secretary to identify homeless patients in possession of land and include them in the LIFE housing mission. She also said more funds would be earmarked for providing food and medical assistance to the patients and scholarship for students among them. Steps would be taken to provide treatment for all HIV-infected persons in the district.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The meeting also assessed the performance of the TDNP+ care and support centre under the Kerala State AIDS Control Society.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Deputy Director, Panchayats, Shaji Bosle and Secretary, district panchayat, Roy Mathew were among those present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Thiruvananthapuram
Kerala
Read more...