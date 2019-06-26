Aid for children of victims of crime

The government has issued orders sanctioning educational assistance to children of victims of crime.

A primary allotment of ₹5 lakh has been made to provide educational assistance to children of those killed during crime or of those who became bedridden or suffered grievous injuries in such incidents.

The order comes in the wake of a letter from the Social Justice Director that though victim rehabilitation had been included in the probation system, no projects beneficial to children of victims of crime existed. Victims of various crime had to suffer financially and socially and their children found it difficult to continue their studies. The one-time compensation received after the completion of the trial in the case was often inadequate even to meet the treatment expenses. At times, no compensation was received.

The government considered the matter and approved the scheme.

The scheme is on the lines of the government scheme to provide educational assistance to children of prisoners for pursuing professional and other courses.

Monthly assistance

Children below the age of five and those studying in classes 1 to 5 will get ₹300 a month, while those in classes 6 to 10 will get ₹500 a month. Higher secondary, vocational higher secondary, polytechnic, and ITI students will get ₹750 a month. Undergraduate students will get ₹1,000 a month and postgraduate students ₹1,500. Those pursuing government recognised computer courses will get ₹1,000.

Applications should be made through the District Probation Officer.

The annual income of the families should be less than ₹1 lakh. Children pursuing degree and higher education courses in government and aided institutions and admitted to merit seats in unaided institutions are eligible for the assistance.

The probation officer should apply for assistance within five years of the crime.