Ahead of polls, FRAT releases its wish list

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

11 March 2021 20:22 IST

17 demands include separate dept. for city’s development, AIIMS, HC Bench

The Federation of Residents’ Association Thiruvananthapuram (FRAT) has spelt out its demands to the three political coalitions for the upcoming Assembly polls.

The umbrella organisation of residents’ associations in the district submitted a list of 17 demands relating to the capital district’s development for inclusion in the election manifestos of the CPI(M), the Congress, and the BJP, according to FRAT office-bearers.

The federation has demanded steps to realise the district’s long-standing dream of a shipyard in Poovar which, they say, is crucial for exploiting the potential of the Vizhinjam international seaport. The preparation of a master plan to develop Thiruvananthapuram as a port city is also essential. Fishing harbours must also be set up in Poonthura, Valiyathura, and Chilakkoor.

Advertising

Advertising

Medium metro rail

They have proposed the creation of a Greater Trivandrum Corporation, Metropolitan Authority or a separate department for the capital city’s development. Urging political parties to drop the ongoing efforts for a Light Metro, the FRAT has sought a medium metro rail project that links the Vizhinjam seaport, Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, IT parks, and the satellite city.

Other demands include the establishment of an All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) centre, a Kerala High Court Bench, Attukal township, a beach and backwater tourism circuit linking Kovalam, Veli, Kadinamkulam, Varkala and Kappil beach, and a hill tourism circuit linking Ponmudi and Neyyar dam.

Green corridor

The organisation proposes a green corridor linking Thiruvananthapuram, Amboori and Thirunelveli. The feasibility of establishing an international airport close to the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border by ensuring the active involvement of both States must also studied.