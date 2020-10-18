After a slide, case graph inches up in Thiruvananthapuram

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

18 October 2020 00:51 IST

Capital reports 848 cases, 860 recoveries

The daily COVID-19 caseload in Thiruvananthapuram district rose slightly on Saturday after the steady decrease noted over the past one week. The district reported 848 new cases on Saturday, while the number of recoveries stood at 860.

The death toll has touched 341 with seven more recent deaths attributed to the virus. The deceased include a 47-year-old man from Karamana, a 70-year-old woman from Tholikkode, a 42-year-old man from Edapazhanji, a 26-year-old woman from Manjamoodu, a 63-year-old woman from Varkala, and a 39-year-old man from Moongode.

Source unknown

Local transmission accounted for 569 cases on Saturday, while the source of infection was not immediately known in 259 instances, Health officials said. Two of the persons who tested positive had arrived from abroad, while five others had travelled to the district from other States.

The day’s caseload included 417 women and 431 men. Of this, 97 were children below the age of 15 while 154 persons were above the age of 60, indicative of the high number of persons belonging to the vulnerable age groups testing positive over the past few weeks.

At present, 10,893 persons are under treatment for COVID-19 in the district. As many as 1,546 persons were newly quarantined on Saturday, taking the total number under surveillance to 30,399.

Protocol violation

Meanwhile, the City police initiated action against 285 people for violation of COVID protocols. Thirty-eight persons were booked under the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay said.