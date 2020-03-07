After 23 years, University College tops KU youth fete again

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

07 March 2020 21:55 IST

Clash at the festival venue among participating colleges over outcome

The University College, Thiruvananthapuram, finished on top of the points tally as the Kerala University Youth Festival 2020 drew to an acrimonious end.

It is after a hiatus of 23 years that the 154-year-old college has emerged the topper in the annual event.

Having secured 239 points at the end of all of the 108 items, the University College took the championship trophy from defending champions Mar Ivanios College, Thiruvananthapuram, which won 229 points. The Government College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, occupied the third position with 180 points.

However, the cultural fete ended on a sour note with the organisers having to defer the valedictory function scheduled to be held on Saturday on account of clashes that took place among the participants over the last two days. It has now been tentatively scheduled to hold the programme on Tuesday.

The outcome after all the events got over was not along expected lines especially after the University College was behind the Mar Ivanios College in the points list for most part of the six-day event. The penultimate day ended with the city colleges heading towards a photo-finish having secured 224 points (University Colleges) and 223 points (Mar Ivanios College) respectively after 105 items. After all items were held and final tally was announced on Saturday, University College topped the chart.

Neeraj V.S. of St. Michael’s College, Cherthala, is set to bag the Kalaprathibha title for the best male performer with 26 points. Both Arya H. of University College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Malavika S. Gopan of NSS College for Women, Thiruvananthapuram, were the best performers among females with 25 points each, positioning them to emerge joint winners of the Kalathilakam title.

The event has been beset with numerous problems including frequent delays and difficulties faced by the participants with venues being shifted on short notice. Taking a turn for the worse, students clashed with one another late on Saturday, prompting a large police posse to intervene. There have also been several instances of contestants challenging the decision of judges and raising appeals.