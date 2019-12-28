Aerial survey for SHSR to begin on Monday

LiDAR, an aerial remote sensing survey method, for carrying out the survey for the 531.45-km semi-high-speed railway (SHSR) line will commence next week using the Partenavia P68 series aircraft from Kasaragod.

Reaching Kannur

The twin engine aircraft has commenced journey from Delhi on Friday to Kerala after getting clearance from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The aircraft is expected to reach the Kannur international airport on Saturday and aerial survey from Kasaragod for the ambitious SHSR up to Kochuveli will commence from Monday, official sources told The Hindu.

One-week survey

The aerial survey will take one week for completion. The survey in the north Kerala will be by stationing the aircraft in the Kannur international airport.

For the survey in the Southern region, the aircraft will be positioned in the Thiruvananthapuram international airport.

Already, the Ministry of Defence has approved LiDAR subject to strict compliance to the standard stipulations/conditions and with several additional conditions.

Aerial photography will not be allowed in 20 pockets, including the Thiruvananthapuram international airport, Cochin international airport, and INS Garuda in Kochi, enumerated with coordinates.

The standards laid down for air defence procedures will have to be followed while undertaking the aerial survey. As the area falls within the restricted zone, only Indian pilots will be allowed to fly the aircraft.

Hyderabad-based firm GeoKno India Pvt. Ltd. is carrying out the field survey on the basis of a bid floated by the Kerala Railway Development Corporation Limited (KRDCL), the special purpose vehicle set up to execute ‘viable’ projects on a cost-sharing basis between the State and Railways.

Digital model

LiDAR technology will be used for survey of the entire section to retrieve the complete digital elevation model, digital terrain model, digital surface model, L-sections, C-sections, contour, topographical mapping, vegetation mapping, hydrographic/sonar/bathemetric surveys, and submit the processed geographical data for engineering design of the entire length and lateral construction.

The initial 300 km of third and fourth line from Kochuveli to Thrissur will also be mostly parallel to the existing track.

Parallel line

From Thirunavaya to Kasaragod, it will be parallel to the existing line with rail bypasses at Vadakara and Thalassery as proposed in the feasibility report by the Paris-based engineering and consulting group Systra, the general consultant of the KRDCL.

Systra has found the ₹56,443 crore third and fourth rail line and dedicated rail lines to the Thiruvananthapuram and Cochin International Airports with railway stations for inter-modal transport financially feasible.

The Railways had recently given in principle approval for the SHSR project.