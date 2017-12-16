Adopted child rescued from family

A child who was adopted by a non-Malayali couple from the adoption centre of the Kerala State Child Welfare Council at Thycaud here has been brought back following allegations of abuse.

The child was allegedly being physically abused by the adopted mother.

The boy, a six-year-old, was adopted by the couple nearly four years ago. A year ago, a complaint was received at the council about the boy being hit by the mother.

The parents were called in and given counselling and warned against any further abuse.

A couple of weeks ago, another complaint was received, and the council social worker went and talked to the neighbours of the couple and the boy as well.

The boy had an injury on the forehead and other marks of abuse on the body. Council general secretary Deepak S.P. said the child told the social worker that he was hit by a scale on the head. He also complained about other neglect.

Investigation

The council authorities then reported the matter to the District Child Welfare Committee (CWC), which directed the District Child Protection Unit to conduct an investigation.

However, following a fresh complaint about the child being abused two days ago, the council approached the CWC that directed that he be rescued with police protection.

The child was brought to the council on Friday. A medical examination was conducted and counselling was on, Mr. Deepak said. “In the wake of this incident, we have decided to conduct follow-ups of all adoptions strictly,” he said. He added that the council had given a report to the CWC and the Medical College police that it was not safe for the child to be sent back to the family.