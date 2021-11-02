Adoor Gopalakrishnan inaugurates ‘mother tongue protest’

Thiruvananthapuram

02 November 2021 09:13 IST

Ire over changes in teacher qualifications

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan inaugurated a six-day Statewide ‘mother tongue week protest’ organised by the Aikya Malayala Prasthanam in front of the Secretariat here on Monday.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said the order changing the stipulation in Kerala Education Rules that those teaching lower and upper primary students should have studied in Malayalam medium or studied Malayalam as a subject was harmful to Malayalam and the State.

While the State Government had been making laws to promote Malayalam, moves to sabotage the language would prove debilitating.

The order concerned should be withdrawn in the best interests of school students, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.