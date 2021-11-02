Thiruvananthapuram

Adoor Gopalakrishnan inaugurates ‘mother tongue protest’

Adoor Gopalakrishnan inaugurating a protest in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday by United Malayalam Movement members demanding that only those who learned Malayalam teach Malayalam.   | Photo Credit: MAHISHA S

Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan inaugurated a six-day Statewide ‘mother tongue week protest’ organised by the Aikya Malayala Prasthanam in front of the Secretariat here on Monday.

Mr. Gopalakrishnan said the order changing the stipulation in Kerala Education Rules that those teaching lower and upper primary students should have studied in Malayalam medium or studied Malayalam as a subject was harmful to Malayalam and the State.

While the State Government had been making laws to promote Malayalam, moves to sabotage the language would prove debilitating.

Order

The order concerned should be withdrawn in the best interests of school students, Mr. Gopalakrishnan said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 9:13:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/adoor-gopalakrishnan-inaugurates-mother-tongue-protest/article37296861.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY