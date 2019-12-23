Adimalathura a model in waste management

As urban and rural communities alike rack their brains to devise efficient ways of managing waste, Adimalathura, a small coastal village in the district, is setting an example.

The residents of Adimalathura have declared a ‘War on Waste’ - particularly plastic waste - alarmed by the sight of growing trash mounds in their neighbourhood.

Spirited public campaigns bearing the slogan ‘My Adimalathura clean and green, save my ocean, save my planet’ were held on Friday and Saturday involving local self government institutions, schools, the local parish, voluntary organisations, self-help groups and commercial establishments. The effort is being co-ordinated by the Whatsapp group Ente Adimalathura.

The picturesque coastal village, near Chowara, falls in the Kottukal grama panchayat.

The campaign aims to drive home the point that proper waste disposal is the responsibility of every individual resident and household. Residents are also sensitised on the dangers of dumping trash in open spaces and setting fire to plastic waste.

Waste bins

As part of the campaign, waste bins are being installed across the village. On every third Sunday of the month, public events will be organised to ensure that the campaign does not lose steam.

Maria Jacob, managing director, Nikki's Nest resort, inaugurated the awareness campaign on Friday. Special sessions for the residents were led by Ajith Shangumugham of ‘Kadalarivukal’ and L. Pankajakshan, director, Santhigram, Chappath.

On Saturday, M. Vincent, MLA, inaugurated a rally and public meeting. A clean-up also was organised as part of the event.