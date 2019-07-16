Adequate water at Peppara: KWA

The capital city is unlikely to face a drinking water shortage though the southwest monsoon, after a rather brief, intense spell in early June, has failed to flex its muscles.

The Peppara dam, the main water source for the city, had adequate storage to ensure supply for another 60 days, officials of the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) said. Every day, the capital city requires approximately 270 million litres of water.

29% deficit rain

Between June 1 and July 15 this year, Thiruvananthapuram district has reported a rainfall deficit of 29%, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The district has received 305 mm of rainfall against 428.5 mm which is normal for the period.

99.1 m

At present, the storage in the Peppara dam stands at 99.1 metres, which, although low compared to normal monsoon season levels, does not constitute an alarming situation, KWA officials said.

The full reservoir level of the dam is 107.5 metres. At this time of the year in 2018, the storage stood around 106 metres. But 2018 was an exception as the State had received surplus rainfall. During the entire south-west monsoon season that year, Thiruvananthapuram district had received 1,023.7 mm rainfall against the normal 871.3 mm.

“During a normal monsoon season, however, the storage around this time of the year usually would be around 104 metres,” said A. Naushad, Executive Engineer (Head Works, Aruvikkara).

The KWA expects to commission its new 75 mld plant at Aruvikkara in 2020. Construction is in progress on this project. The KWA also expects to commission a permanent 100 mld water treatment plant at Neyyar by March 2021.