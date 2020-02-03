Additional 10-mld water for city

The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) has said that it can now supply the capital city with an additional ten million litres of drinking water daily with the renovation of water treatment plants at Aruvikkara getting completed on Sunday.

The KWA had undertaken the renovation in four phases. The final phase was completed on Sunday morning and pumping was restarted from the 74-mld (million litres per day) and 86-mld plants that were shut down for 16 hours.

Water supply to the city is expected to be restored in full by Monday.

Requirement

The capital city requires 270-280 mld at present. In the second-phase work carried out on January 2, the KWA had equipped the raw water and clear water units of the 86-mld plant with 631-HP and 770-HP pumps.

In the fourth phase carried out over Saturday and early Sunday, the units were equipped with stand-by pumps of the same capacity.

The electrical substation at the KWA facility also was modernised as part of the renovation.

The KWA undertook the renovation to replace old pump sets and electrical equipment at its Aruvikkara facility.

KWA chief engineer (south) G. Sreekumar; Suresh Chandran, superintending engineer, PH circle, Thiruvananthapuram; and Nuashad, executive engineer, Aruvikkara head works division, supervised the renovation.