ADB-assisted water project gets govt. nod

The State government has given administrative approval for the Asian Development Bank (ADB)-assisted 24X7 uninterrupted water supply scheme for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi cities.

The government has approved the outlay of ₹2,511 crore submitted by the Kerala Water Authority (KWA), the implementation agency, for the Kerala Urban Water Supply Improvement Project (KUWSIP). The ADB loan will constitute 70% — or ₹1,757.7 crore — of the total amount. The State will chip in with the remaining 30% (₹753.3 crore) as its share. Additionally, the government has asked the KWA to obtain the loan at favourable terms and conditions of repayment.

What is envisaged

The KUWSIP will be carried out in the two cities over a 10-year period.

Rehabilitation and renovation of production facilities, replacement of old and leaky water distribution pipelines and faulty meters and division of the KWA distribution network into District Metering Areas (DMA) for efficiency are among the highlights of the ADB-assisted project.

Other activities that would be undertaken as part of the initiative include equipping the network with flow meters and pressure control devices and SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) technology, and survey and preparation of a GIS map of the network.

Reduced water loss

Through these activities, the KWA hopes to slash the volume of Non-Revenue Water (NRW) — water lost through leakage, theft, and misuse — from 51% in Kochi and 44% in Thiruvananthapuram to 20%.

On February 5, Water Resources Minister K. Krishnankutty had informed the State Assembly that his department hopes to start work on KUWSIP this year and complete it in 2029.