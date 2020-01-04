Adalats for LIFE Mission beneficiaries begin

Minister for Local Self-government A.C. Moideen on Friday inaugurated adalats aimed at making the services of government departments available for those who get houses under the LIFE Mission.

The adalats will make the beneficiaries aware of financial aid and other services provided by various departments and make these available on a war-footing as part of comprehensive improvement of life.

With this in mind, family gatherings and adalats will be held at block, municipal, and Corporation levels in the coming days.

B. Sathyan, MLA, presided over the function, held at Varkala.

LIFE Mission CEO U.V. Jose presented a report.

Help at hand

All beneficiaries will be intimated about the adalats. There will be 30-odd counters. Application forms, help to fill them in and guidelines on services will all be provided. Services such as making changes in Aadhaar card, opening of bank accounts, self-employment ventures and loans, medical aid, Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, medical camp, education aid, electricity, agriculture and dairy farming, Social Justice Department’s aid, services rendered by Revenue Department and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Department will be available under one umbrella.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will announce the completion of two lakh homes under the LIFE Mission on January 26.