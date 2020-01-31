Adalat disposes of 254 plaints

Complaints related to the Town Planning wing comprised a chunk of the grievances received at the first adalat conducted since K. Sreekumar assumed charge as city Mayor.

The adalat on Thursday, aimed at redressal of complaints of city residents, saw 254 complaints being disposed of from the 273 received till January 25. Most of the complaints pertained to building permits, occupancy, revenue, and health wings.

Mr. Sreekumar inaugurated the adalat. Five counters led by the Mayor and the standing committee chairpersons heard each complainant before disposing of the case.

The first complaint related to building construction was from Prasannakumari who wanted that a number and tax be determined for the building she built in Kadakampally village.

It was decided that the building be given TC number and a copy of the decision was given by the Mayor to the complainant.

Occupancy certificates

It was decided to give occupancy certificates on 138 complaints and permits on 41 complaints among those pertaining to the Town Planning wing. Fourteen complaints were sent to the government, 17 to regional town planner, 16 to local level monitoring committee, nine to CRZ, two to KSEB, and three to Archaeology for consent, while in the case of 14 complaints, it was decided to conduct a detailed site visit first. Besides the Mayor and Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, standing committee chairpersons Vanchiyoor P. Babu, S.S. Sindhu, I.P. Binu, S. Pushpalatha, and C. Sudarsanan led the adalat.