Active cases cross 3,000 in capital

The COVID-19 situation in the capital district remained grim with the number of active cases crossing 3,000. With 259 people being diagnosed with the disease on Saturday, 3,167 were currently convalescing in various hospitals and COVID-19 first-line treatment centres in the district.

Among the new cases, 241 people contracted the infection through local transmission. Fourteen health workers have also tested positive. A total of 168 people recovered from the illness on the day.

The COVID-19 death toll in Thiruvananthapuram rose to 13 after the death of a 62-year-old Nedumangad native was officially recorded. He died on July 30 shortly after he was shifted to the COVID-19 ward of the MCH after testing positive for SARS-CoV-2.

First in Rajaji Nagar

Eight people were newly diagnosed among the 50 tested at the Thekkumoodu bund colony in Kunnukuzhy, another 12 people tested positive at the nearby Pattom bund colony.

Two junior health inspectors and five contingent staff for sanitation work at the Jagathy health circle officer of the city Corporation also tested positive. One of the infected, a Rajaji Nagar resident, is the first person to be diagnosed with the infection in the colony. He has been admitted in an FLTC, his family has been shifted to an institutional quarantine centre in the Government Women’s College to minimise the possibility of a spread in the crowded colony.

All of the sanitation staff in the current shift, numbering around 20, have gone into quarantine. The health circle office will be disinfected on Sunday and the staff from the other shift will start working from Monday.

Three police officers attached to the Chirayinkeezhu, Varkala and Anjuthengu police stations tested positive.

Migrant workers positive

Two workers each in the laboratories attached to the State Secretariat and the Legislative Assembly have also been diagnosed with COVID-19 .

Thirty-nine migrant workers who were part of a group engaged by a firm for construction on the premises of the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute of Medical Sciences and Technology tested positive. The workers from Bihar were in quarantine since their arrival on July 28.

The district administration has declared a new containment zone in Udiyankulangara ward of Chenkal grama panchayat. Containment zones were withdrawn in the Cheruvakkal, Ulloor, Njandoorkonam and Powdikonam wards of the Corporation, and Kothakulangara, Attukal, Panavoor and Vazhode wards of Panavoor grama panchayat.