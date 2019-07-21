Action to be taken against boat owner: Minister

The Fisheries Department will initiate stern action against the owner of the fishing boat, which went missing in the sea with four men, for defying government regulations, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma has said.

“The boat lacked the mandatory licence and registration. Moreover, the men went to sea ignoring weather-related warnings against fishing. We have also come to know that the men were forced to go despite the weather alerts,” the Minister said, reacting to criticisms that the government could claim little credit for the safe return of the men on Saturday afternoon.

According to the local people, the four men — Louis and Benny from Puthiyathura and Yesudasan and Antony from Pulluvila — had left Vizhinjam by 3.30 p.m. on Wednesday in a boat owned by Lazar Pushparaj.

Explanation sought

“We have sought an explanation from him as to why he did not apply for licence and registration. The government will initiate stern action,” she said. The State government had done everything possible to trace the men over the last two days, Ms. Mercykutty Amma said. “We can ensure the safety of the fishermen only if they cooperate with government regulations. Ordinary fishermen are being exploited by vested interests,” she said.

Meanwhile, Vizhinjam parish priest Father Justin Judin said that the parish was forced to despatch fishing boats on Saturday morning in a frantic attempt at search and rescue after government agencies failed to trace the men on Thursday and Friday. Carrying ample quantities of food, water and spare fuel, seven fishing boats left Vizhinjam around 8 a.m. disregarding bad weather and the consequent government warning against venturing into the sea.

The boats had encountered the missing boat making its way back to Vizhinjam and escorted it into the harbour by 11.30 a.m. “'The State machinery failed us. We were told a Dornier aircraft would be despatched from Kochi for the search. It did not come. The four men were stranded at roughly 22 nautical miles (39.6 kms) from the coast. But the Marine Enforcement vessel searched only upto 20 kms,” Father Justin said.