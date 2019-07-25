Action soon on flat construction violations

The city Corporation is planning to carry out checks on the construction of flats and other high rises for violations from the original plan, as instances of such violations have come up in recent times.

The move is a positive one from the point of view of residents, as they are the ones who suffer in the end, due to delay in getting occupancy certificate, owing to violations.

According to officials of the city Corporation, several people who had bought flats had come up with complaints of not getting occupancy certificate in the adalats recently organised at the Corporation office.

“Most of them had put in their hard-earned money or even their life savings into buying a flat, but have not been able to live in these flats even after several months or even years of the construction getting finished. Without getting occupancy certificate, they will not be able to apply for power or water connections. This happens often due to serious deviations from the original plan or due to other violations. The residents might have parted with their money seeing the original plan, but the completed building might be having a different plan,” said an official.

The civic body has asked its engineering wing to step up monitoring of the flats at the construction stage itself, because making the necessary changes to fit to the original plan might become difficult once the construction progresses or is completed.