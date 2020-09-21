ACP among 15 police personnel to test positive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

21 September 2020 20:16 IST

Many were involved in countering recent anti-government protests

Several police officers including an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the city on Monday. While they were all involved in controlling the recent spate of mass demonstrations, some of them had also come in close proximity with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Ministers.

D. Suneesh Babu, ACP, Cantonment, who was a regular presence at the recent anti-government protest venues in the State capital, is among those who tested positive. Besides tasked with controlling agitations outside the Secretariat, the officer had also led a team that removed MLAs Shafi Parambil and K.S. Sabarinadhan and other Youth Congress leaders who had staged a sit-in outside the Police Headquarters a few days ago.

Arrangements for CM

Mr. Babu had also supervised security arrangements for the unveiling of the Sree Narayana Guru statue by the Chief Minister shortly before he was diagnosed with COVID-19. Law Minister A.K. Balan, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran and other legislators were also present on the occasion.

Advertising

Advertising

Others who tested positive on the day included six officials attached to the Thumba police station where four others had been diagnosed with COVID-19 two days ago. Seven personnel attached to the Special Armed Police (SAP) camp in Peroorkada also tested positive when 50 people were subjected to antigen testing there. They were all involved in handling the recent agitations.

DPC in quarantine

District Police Chief (Thiruvananthapuram City) Balram Kumar Upadhyay has gone into quarantine after his personal security officer tested positive. Harshita Attaluri, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, has been given temporary charge of the city police.