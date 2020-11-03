ACE to nurture high-tech start-ups

It is a joint initiative of KSUM and CDAC

Kerala has the reputation of the country’s best IT climate even during COVID times, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

Speaking after inaugurating the Accelerator for Electronics Technologies (ACE) established as a joint initiative of the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) and the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (CDAC) recently, he said the new facility would nurture the development of high-tech start-ups in electronics and allied disciplines.

The accelerator would be complementary to the KSUM-supported incubator in electronics technologies established in Kochi with the assistance of the Union Ministry of Electronics and IT, the Chief Minister pointed out. “CDAC will mentor the start-ups for a specific period by providing them access to the new facility’s physical and intellectual infrastructure.”

The 50,000 sq ft facility on the Technopark campus would generate 1,000 direct employment opportunities.

Mr. Vijayan said the restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19 had not impeded the prospects of Kerala’s growth in the IT sector. “ACE will be highly beneficial to young entrepreneurs, enabling them to steady their ventures that show prospects of flourishing. At a time when Kerala is working towards doubling the space for IT firms, the accelerator will help software infrastructure earn support for research and development of high-end electronic systems, tools and services,” he added.

Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran presided over the online function.