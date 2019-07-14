Accused on the run as college sees a political churn

The University College students accused of attacking a college-mate a day ago are absconding, even as the police have intensified their probe.

The furore sparked by the stabbing of final year B.A. Political Science student Akhil Chandran has paved way for a political upheaval on the campus. While the Students Federation of India (SFI) has dissolved its college unit and expelled the accused from the organisation, All India Students Federation (AISF), the CPI’s feeder organisation, established its own unit on the campus.

Akhil, who underwent emergency surgery, was shifted to the intensive care unit of the Government Medical College Hospital where his condition is learnt to be satisfactory. The youth, who was stabbed twice slightly beneath his chest, had suffered internal bleeding. Akhil’s father Chandran, a CPI(M) worker, said he remained firm in his resolve to go ahead with the case. He added that the party had extended him support .

The Cantonment police recorded the statements of Akhil’s friend Umair Khan on whose complaint the case was registered and other students who witnessed the attack. The police also inspected the college premises to collect evidence. They reportedly confiscated various items from the office of the college union, which the accused allegedly used as a ‘torture room’.

Premeditated?

The first information report (FIR) registered by the Cantonment police pointed to the possibility of the attack being a premeditated one orchestrated with an intention to murder both Akhil and Umair. It stated that SFI unit president Sivarenjith stabbed Akhil using a knife owned by unit secretary A.M. Naseem. Besides the duo, college students Amar, Adwaith, Adhil, Aromal, Ibrahim and 30 others who can be identified have been booked under various charges including attempt to murder, unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation.

Meanwhile, the AISF and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) took out protest marches to the Secretariat with the former turning violent, prompting the police to use water cannons. Two AISF activists were injured. State vice president R.S. Rahul Raj accused the Home Department of backing the perpetrators. He also alleged that a section of the faculty was supporting criminal activities on the campus.